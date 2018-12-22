FIRE TRAGEDY: Air con unit may be cause of house blaze

BRUTAL SHOCK: A house was destroyed by fire last night at Koonorigan.

BRUTAL SHOCK: A house was destroyed by fire last night at Koonorigan. Cath Adams

UPDATE 11.54am: AN AIR conditioning unit is believed to be the cause of a fire which destroyed a home last night.

Home destroyed by fire: A Northern Rivers family lost their home and possessions to fire during last night's storm.

Superintendent Michael Brett from the Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers said the incident appears to be caused by an electrical fault from an air conditioning unit, which may have been overworked in the heat yesterday.

While the air conditioning unit was operating, the residents of the home saw flames and smoke coming from the appliance and left their home.

Due to the very hot and dry weather conditions, the flames took hold very quickly.

Mr Brett said that it is important for residents to check and clean their ceiling fans and appliances during hot weather as they do over heat and may be a potential fire hazard.

Original story: A MELTED trampoline and a charred timber skeleton are all that remain of a family home engulfed by fire duriong last night's storm.

At 6.00pm yesterday, The Channon and Goolmangar NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the house on Koonorigan Road, Koonorigan, near The Channon.

The house was fully engulfed when the RFS arrived and with further support from Dunoon and Nimbin RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue, the fire was extinguished.

Residents were able to escape their burning home, but the house and contents were destroyed.

NSW RFS said smoke alarms help to save lives during house fires and that it is important for residents to conduct regular alarm checks in their homes.