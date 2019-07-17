Family haven on the hilltop at Middle Boambee

LOVE the idea of simplicity and relaxed country living but not so crazy about the maintenance? This property in Boambee provides all the perks of semi-rural living without the extra work.

Set on an elevated 1.45 hectares, this immaculately kept address offers space, style and stunning outlook just a few minutes from beaches, schools and major shopping centres.

Arriving at the property you are immediately impressed by the gorgeous setting. Beautifully landscaped gardens provide privacy from the street front, with the home enjoying views over gorgeous natural bushland and hills beyond from every angle.

Built and lived in by the one owners, this property has been lovingly maintained with no stone left unturned, starting with the architectural design. Wrap around verandas add to the country vibe, while allowing you to enjoy the gorgeous views at any time of year. Sit in the winter sun and enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the hills, or enjoy the summer breeze while entertaining friends.

Split over two storeys, the four bedroom, two bathroom home is generously proportioned and would suit a range of different family dynamics.

The upper storey is the main living level. Walk through the front door and into the spacious living and dining area, with large windows allowing loads of natural light and bringing those stunning views in.

The well-appointed kitchen has been designed with the views in mind, but for high functionality with quality appliances and plenty of storage. A large window located over the sink allows you to look out over the veranda outside and to the bushland beyond- washing up never looked so good.

31 Plunkett Ave, Boambee

Three bedrooms on this level are all generously sized and feature built-in wardrobes; the master bedroom has direct access to the main bathroom and a spacious 'his and hers' walk-in robe. The master also has private access to the veranda via glass stacker doors.

Downstairs is a fourth bedroom, second bathroom and covered patio area. With private external access, this could be converted to guest accommodation or a teenager's retreat or to create another stream of income through AirBnb or holiday letting (STCA).

31 Plunkett Ave, Boambee

Other features of the property include ceiling fans throughout, reverse cycle air conditioning, wood heater, 90,000lt water tank, detached carport for parking the caravan or boat out of the elements, fenced paddocks with horse stables and located within 5 minutes drive to Sawtell's beaches and cafes, schools and only 8 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

House Facts

31 Plunkett Close, Boambee

4 bed

2 bath

2 car

Price: $709,00

Inspect: Saturday, 11-noon

Agent: Scott Bellamy, Raine&Horne Toormina,

0438 581 611