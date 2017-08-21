21°
News

A FAMILY GUTTED: Girlfriend beats kids to $350k inheritance

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 21st Aug 2017 2:18 PM Updated: 3:36 PM
Daniel Leverton left behind two beloved daughters, aged 7 and 9 when he died suddenly in 2014.Source:Supplied
Daniel Leverton left behind two beloved daughters, aged 7 and 9 when he died suddenly in 2014.Source:Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DANIEL Leverton was just 40 years old when he died suddenly, leaving behind two young daughters.

The hardworking RAAF mechanic had just returned from a humanitarian mission in Vanuatu, where he'd helped rebuild after the devastation of Cyclone Pam, when his life was cut tragically short.

While surfing with friends at Arrawarra on the mid-north coast of NSW, Mr Leverton suddenly collapsed after complaining of chest pains.

He died on April 4, 2015, leaving his family devastated by his premature loss.

Former partner Angela Watson, the mother of Mr Leverton's children, believed their future would be secured, having long ago been named as the executor and sole beneficiary in his will.

But what she didn't know was that the vast majority of her ex-partner's estate - the $451,500 worth of retirement savings and life insurance held in his superannuation account - would be divided up with little weight given to his written will.

A woman with whom the soldier had a comparatively new relationship lodged a claim with Military Super, and was awarded $352,170 - leaving just $49,664 each for his daughters.

The family appealed to the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, which upheld the decision and found that the woman had been living in a domestic relationship with Mr Leverton for nine months before he died.

It relied on a statutory declaration made by Mr Leverton in August 2014, declaring that the woman was living with him as his partner, evidence of joint bills and banking activity and a RAAF minute approving his application naming the woman as his "interdependent partner" in November 2014.

But the airman's family insists that he never intended for the woman to inherit his estate, saying he only made her his defacto to avoid being posted interstate - a fate that would have taken him away from his beloved daughters.

"In mid-2014, the RAAF advised Daniel that he was going to be posted to Katherine in the Northern Territory," dad Geoff Leverton said.

"It put a terrible burden on Daniel because he didn't want to be away from his girls, and he asked if there was a way around it.

"He had a casual relationship with a young lady at the time ... So they advised him that even though it was well below the de facto relationship civil laws of Queensland which is two years, that if he signed a stat dec, they could be recognised as de facto - and then Daniel wouldn't have to be transferred."

But the move appears to have backfired, with the couple's de facto status barring Mr Leverton's daughters from a bigger slice of his estate, an outcome the family believes defies his wishes.

His father dubbed it a "travesty of justice" that "defies common sense".

"Why do we make wills? To look after the people we love, after we've gone," he said.

Ms Watson said her ex-partner would have been horrified to know that his daughters were missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars that could have been used to pay for their education and upbringing.

"He'd be so angry to know that this was happening, which makes it even worse - but there's nothing we can do about it," she said.

"When we separated I was the executor of his estate and sole beneficiary of his will, because he knows anything will go to the kids."

She said she'd remained on amicable terms with Mr Leverton, who saw his daughters regularly and that they had continued to spend Christmas together as a family.

He had never changed the will he made in 2008, despite being invited to do so by the RAAF before each overseas mission he took, she said.

Ms Watson said she wanted to share her story to help prevent other families from ending up in the same situation.

While her ex partner had a valid will, he had never thought to nominate a beneficiary on his superannuation account - a move that may have ensured a different outcome.

"We can't gain anything now, we can't get the money back, but I just want people to be aware," she said.

"People think that a will covers all that stuff, but it won't."

PROTECT YOUR LOVED ONES

Will Barsby from Shine Lawyers said many Australians had no idea that they needed to nominate a beneficiary on their superannuation policy, or that deceased members' accounts were dealt with separately to a will.

"As part of our superannuation practice a lot of families come in, more often than not, with no beneficiary nominated," Mr Barsby told news.com.au.

"It really causes a lot of confusion. We see a lot of hardship."

Superannuation companies make the decision about who to pay out deceased accounts to, and in what amounts, with a tribunal hearing disputes and some appeals being heard in the Federal Court - although this is costly.

But there is a simple way to ensure that your superannuation goes where you want it to after you die.

"The law is very good in that people are able to make a binding nomination," Mr Barsby said.

"If you do that, you have a pretty good chance of your wishes being respected."

He said making a nomination, or updating it, could be done over the phone or online, and recommended doing so as part of an annual "financial health checkup".

News.com.au has sought comment from Mr Leverton's defacto through her lawyers.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  arrawarra daniel leverton editors picks mechanic raaf

Multi-million dollar airport upgrade to meet demands

Multi-million dollar airport upgrade to meet demands

TODAY NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro landed in Coffs Harbour to officially open the recently upgrade to the state's second busiest regional airport.

Tinder stabbing attack victim pledges help

SURVIVOR: Angela Jay shares her horrific story to help other women.

Taking a stand for DV victims

Ibrahim's former bodyguard unaware he was wanted over Coffs extortion

JOHN Ibrahim's former bodyguard, Neil Cummins, has told The Daily Telegraph he was unaware he was a fugitive over his alleged involvement in an extortion in Coffs Harbour in 2014.

Neil Cummins tells Daily Telegraph he did not know he was 'on run'

Man wanted over Coffs Harbour extortion in nationwide search

A MAN wanted over his alleged involvement in a Coffs Harbour extortion is just one of twenty people wanted by NSW Police.

The man is one of twenty people wanted by NSW Police.

Local Partners

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker. He is a near deaf guitarist on an epic three year tour of Australia.

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

The voices are coming

Choirboys Mark Gable, Taxiride's Jason Singh and Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder.

Don't miss Mark Gable, Jason Singh and Dale Ryder.

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Ultimate renter - current rent $380 per week...

30 Anderson Street, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Here's an opportunity to purchase a solid three-bedroom brick and tile home close to all amenities, currently rented at $380 per week. A bonus is the side and rear...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

639m2 Block priced at $285,000

Lot 204 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North East ... $285,000

Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North East facing block is definitely a pick if you wish to have plenty of land or maybe sub divide subject to...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 16 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $225,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 23 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $259,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

This Ultimate Beachfront Penthouse Must Go!

36/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $839,000

Gazing out towards the ocean expanse to the east and the dramatic mountain ranges to the west, this spellbinding penthouse-style residence in the c.2013 'Platinum...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone