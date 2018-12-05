Menu
A man has faced Lismore Local Court on a charge that's linked him to an alleged drug syndicate.
Family gives life savings to help drug syndicate accused

Liana Turner
5th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of involvement in the supply of drugs in a widespread syndicate has been granted bail so he can attend rehab.

Abdul Raouf Derbas, 25 - from the Sydney suburb of Tempe - appeared via video link before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Defence barrister Greg James QC and crown prosecutor Clare Magni tendered bundles of documents to magistrate David Heilpern in relation to Mr Derbas' single charge or supplying a prohibited drug more than or equal to a large commercial quantity.

Mr James argued the court should consider his client's access to rehabilitation as being of "paramount importance" to community safety.

He said there would be a lengthy delay in the proceedings - in which there are numerous co-accused - and also suggested his client's role in the alleged drug supply was less minor than his co-accused.

"The time that he would otherwise spend in custody could be spent, to the community's advantage ... in a strict residential rehabilitation environment," he said.

Mr James said his client's family had pooled their life savings for a surety of $100,000, which would be forfeited if he breaches bail conditions.

The court heard Mr Derbas was involved in counting drug money, to a tune of $195,000.

Ms Magni said this sum meant Mr Derbas had to be aware of the scale of drug supply taking place.

She said he was also on an intensive corrections order - for drug supply - at the time of the alleged offence.

His co-accused include his relatives Corey David Edward Magee, 26 and Mark Magee.

Matthew James Ivan, 26, and Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 23, have also been charged over the alleged syndicate.

Police have alleged Corey Magee - who is facing 18 drug supply charges - was the kingpin of the operation.

The court heard Mr Derbas' allegations relate to him counting money and "handing over" 1kg of cocaine in Sydney as part of the syndicate. 　

