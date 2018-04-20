Menu
Family fun movie night on the greens

Rachel Vercoe
by
20th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

ARE you looking for an evening event to keep the kids and adults entertained these school holidays?

Bring a picnic blanket, camp chair and make your way down to the Sawtell Golf Club for a viewing of The Secret Life of Pets.

The movie is a 2016 computer-animated comedy about the quiet life of a terrier named Max being upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray who Max instantly dislikes.

The viewing will take place on Saturday from 5pm.

There will be a variety of food trucks, a pop-up bar and games and giveaways.

All proceeds raised by donation on the night will go towards supporting Sawtell Public School.

