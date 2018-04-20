Family fun movie night on the greens

Don't miss the movie The Secret Life of Pets.

ARE you looking for an evening event to keep the kids and adults entertained these school holidays?

Bring a picnic blanket, camp chair and make your way down to the Sawtell Golf Club for a viewing of The Secret Life of Pets.

The movie is a 2016 computer-animated comedy about the quiet life of a terrier named Max being upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray who Max instantly dislikes.

The viewing will take place on Saturday from 5pm.

There will be a variety of food trucks, a pop-up bar and games and giveaways.

All proceeds raised by donation on the night will go towards supporting Sawtell Public School.