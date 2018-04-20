Family fun movie night on the greens
ARE you looking for an evening event to keep the kids and adults entertained these school holidays?
Bring a picnic blanket, camp chair and make your way down to the Sawtell Golf Club for a viewing of The Secret Life of Pets.
The movie is a 2016 computer-animated comedy about the quiet life of a terrier named Max being upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray who Max instantly dislikes.
The viewing will take place on Saturday from 5pm.
There will be a variety of food trucks, a pop-up bar and games and giveaways.
All proceeds raised by donation on the night will go towards supporting Sawtell Public School.