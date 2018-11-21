Cooking contestants flee set

We're not used to seeing a car chase on a cooking show but that's exactly what happened tonight on Family Food Fight.

Mother and daughter combo Trish and Ocean Alatini were so pissed off with another team that they jumped in their car and went AWOL with producers in hot pursuit.

Trish and Ocean went MIA after the Samadi sisters were announced as the winners of tonight's cooking challenge.

The Samadi sisters were pretty thrilled when they won the challenge.

The Alatani’s weren’t as impressed with the results.

Whereas every other team went out of their comfort zones and cooked with pork and octopus, the Samadi sisters decided to play it safe and make two vegetarian dishes.

The other teams thought that was a cop out, but the judges didn't care and awarded Ria and Saffa Samadi the win.

"I'm happy for the Samadi girls, congratulations to them, but this is the third time where they choose not to do the hard stuff and they get away with it," Ocean said in a piece to camera.

"Those girls are getting rewarded for their disrespect, for their arrogance," Trish added. "It frustrates me to no end."

So frustrated were the Alatinis that they decided they needed some air and sneakily launched their own version of The Great Escape. They jumped in their car and managed to disappear from the set without anyone noticing.

Judge Matt Moran gathered the other teams and told them the alarming news.

"Something serious has happened," he said. "The Alatinis have left the kitchens and they've left the grounds without us knowing … at this point we do not know where they are.

"We're in the process of trying to track them down and we need to find them and make sure they're alright. Their wellbeing is our biggest priority … everything is on hold until we get news."

A team of producers were dispatched to track down the missing team and Family Food Fight quickly descended into an episode of Cops.

Is this Family Food Fight or Highway Patrol?

The mother and daughter's dash for freedom came to an end "not far from the Family Food Fight kitchens" and they had a long discussion roadside with the producers before returning to face the music.

"We returned because we had a message for some mothersuckers in there," Trish said in a piece to camera.

Trish tried to explain her tantrum.

Isn't it funny how you can change one letter in a word and all of a sudden it's not offensive, even though we all know Trish actually meant "motherf**kers"? Anyway …

The Samadi sisters were less than thrilled to see their foes back and said, "Who walks away and comes back? Aren't you ashamed of yourself?"

The Samadi’s weren’t in the mood for Trish’s explanation.

Moran asked the Alatinis to "please explain" and Trish told him, "I struggle with people that like to create drama when it's not there".

"I felt the need to have to step out for a bit. I'm about cooking, I'm about family, I'm about culture … I apologise for any convenience but I don't do drama and I don't do bullcrap."

Yes, the woman who just fled the set without telling anyone seriously said, "I don't do drama".

The Alatinis told the judges they were willing to put the mess behind them and saddled up for the next cooking challenge. But in hindsight they probably should have kept on driving like Thelma and Louise because they placed last in the second challenge and were booted from the competition.