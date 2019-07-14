Menu
Parenting

Family flu cases are on the rise in region

Ashley Pillhofer
by
14th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
CASES of children with the flu have doubled in Mackay in the past week.

According to Queensland Health statistics, 32 lab-confirmed cases of influenza were recorded in the Mackay Health and Hospital Service district in the week ending July 7.

House Call Doctor also reported a high number of families across the region where more than one member were diagnosed with influenza, with doctors reporting at least four homes where everyone in the family was sick.

This year there have been 23,866 cases of influenza recorded across the state, with 2203 of these cases involving children younger than five.

One hundred and sixty nine of these children required hospital admission and 10 were admitted to intensive care.

So far this year the flu has claimed 51 lives across Queensland with the national death toll at 300.

House Call Doctor chief executive Wayne Ormond said they would roster extra doctors to combat increased demand on their services.

Mr Ormond reiterated the need for families to be vaccinated.

"If you haven't had your flu shot or had your children vaccinated, visit your GP. Children are heading back to school and the worst of the flu season is ahead of us and children, particularly younger children, are susceptible to potentially fatal complications."

