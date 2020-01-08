Menu
NEW TREATMENT: Now 17-months old, little Wynter Clarkson is in need of a $3.1 million therapy to help in her fight against Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1. Picture: David Martinelli.
Health

Family fights on for Wynter’s $3.1m lifesaving treatment

Alexia Austin
8th Jan 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
A MERINGANDAN family has been dealt another blow in their fight to get their daughter lifesaving treatment.

Wynter Clarkson, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 at four months old, is in need of a gene therapy before her second birthday.

Her parents Jamie and Kellee Clarkson hoped the treatment would become available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme after it was approved for use in the United States.

However, an application to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, made by the company behind the treatment and SMA Australia, has been pending for months, according to the Clarksons. They said it was unlikely the application would be approved in time.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help them import the therapy, at a cost of $3.1 million. For now it's Wynter's best hope.

"We are asking people to please share our story to help us reach a wider audience," Ms Clarkson said.

"We have posters and we ask anyone who has ideas to please get in touch."

The GoFundMe page can be found at bit.ly/36zY88n.

