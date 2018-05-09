Is this Family Feud’s replacement?

Grant Denyer, host of Family Feud, has announced the popular game show series would be ending.

FAMILY Feud could be replaced by British show Pointless, with producers already casting for a local version of the series.

On Monday Network 10 confirmed it would be ending Family Feud, substituting it in the 6pm timeslot with another still to be announced game show.

It's possible that series could be a homegrown version of Pointless, with sources at Seven, Nine, ABC, SBS and Foxtel telling Fairfax Media they had not purchased the rights to the show.

Grant Denyer hosts an All Stars Family Feud featuring Bachelor in Paradise stars. Picture: Network 10.

Production company Endemol Shine Australia - which already makes Gogglebox and MasterChef for Ten - is currently casting NSW-based contestants for Pointless who have a "great range of general knowledge".

Like Family Feud, teams in Pointless win a cash prize based on how many audience members guessed the correct answer in a survey.

But the aim of Pointless is to score as little points as possible by giving the right answer to a little-known question.

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman host the UK version of Pointless. Picture: Supplied.

If a contestant answers the right question and no one else answered correctly in the survey they get no points, while they will be awarded 100 points if they answer incorrectly.

On Monday Family Feud host Grant Denyer announced on his radio show 2DayFM Breakfast with Em, Grant & Ed the series was over.

"We're probably guilty, if anything, of driving it into the ground a little bit too early," he said.

"Six days a week, twice a day, plus All Star episodes, we might have squeezed that lemon a little bit too much."

Network 10 declined to comment.