Family day at the beach shattered, ends in stitches

GLASS may be made of sand but sharp shards from smashed beer bottles are an unwelcome sight on our beaches.

More than that, it poses a danger, as Nalia Kirkaldy found out the hard way.

What started out as a family day at Korora Beach ended in the emergency department after a careless act.

On Saturday, Nalia's two-year-old daughter cut her leg on a shard of broken glass when playing in the sand with her sisters.

"She split her leg open and had to get nine stitches,” Nalia said.

Nalia said the cut was deep in places but her daughter was recovering well.

"She has to have (stitches) in for a week,” she said.

Broken glass bottles at Korora Beach. Nalia Kirkaldy

Nalia said there were broken beer bottles and empty drink cans strewn around the beach.

Currently, Korora Beach Reserve is restricted as an alcohol prohibited zone between 9pm-9am.

Nalia said it was the first time she had noticed smashed glass bottles at the beach.

"We've got to try and prevent this from happening again,” she said.

She said she was all for people enjoying themselves but they needed to clean up after themselves.