Family and friends mourn lost boys at Ross River

EXTENDED family and friends gathered on the banks of the Ross River to remember Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found dead this morning in the very same spot.

This afternoon a group of about 15 people were given space by the wider community to grieve.

Balloons were among the tributes left for the young boys. Photo: Chris Lees

Two men went to the waterside and placed a floral wreath in the water which floated down the small inlet near where the boys were found.

A wreath floating in the water near where the boys were found. Photo: Chris Lees

Much of the extended family took comfort in each other with many of them crying in each otherâ€™s arms.

Young boys and girls including cousins were there to remember the two boys who were found this morning.

Friends of the family were there to help everyone through the terrible time.