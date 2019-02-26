Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Family and friends mourn lost boys at Ross River

by Chris Lees
26th Feb 2019 8:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTENDED family and friends gathered on the banks of the Ross River to remember Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found dead this morning in the very same spot.

This afternoon a group of about 15 people were given space by the wider community to grieve.

Balloons were among the tributes left for the young boys. Photo: Chris Lees
Balloons were among the tributes left for the young boys. Photo: Chris Lees

Two men went to the waterside and placed a floral wreath in the water which floated down the small inlet near where the boys were found.

A wreath floating in the water near where the boys were found. Photo: Chris Lees
A wreath floating in the water near where the boys were found. Photo: Chris Lees

Much of the extended family took comfort in each other with many of them crying in each otherâ€™s arms.

Young boys and girls including cousins were there to remember the two boys who were found this morning.

Friends of the family were there to help everyone through the terrible time.

More Stories

boys drowning editors picks ross river townsville

Top Stories

    Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    premium_icon Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    News Federal Parliament has heard funding for the Coffs bypass could be under 'serious threat'

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:00 PM
    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Community The plaque reads: 'In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley.'

    School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    premium_icon School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    News Group claims abuse is rife among the state's teachers.