Family and friends to farewell sport-loving seven-year-old

RYAN Pringle's family and friends will bid farewell to the sport-loving seven-year-old today.

The youngster was killed after a truck in which he was travelling collided with another truck on the Gore Highway in late December.

His father Ben Pringle, who was behind the wheel, sustained a broken knee, a severe gash on his lower leg and multiple burns.

Ryan has been described as a rugby league fanatic who wanted to wear his Gatton Hawks jersey all the time.

A civil service will be held at the Gatton Cultural Centre, Lake Apex, at 10am.

The committal will be open only to select family and friends.