Families warned to stick to fishing bag, size limits

Catching some fish from the Logan River under the Larry Storey Bridge (AAP/Richard Walker)

'IF you can't ID it, free it."

That's the warning from the state government to families going on fishing outings over the school holidays.

Chelsea Andrews with a solid bream caught in the Logan River.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner warned parents to check fishing rules before embarking on family fishing expeditions.

"It's important that everyone is aware of and follows the rules, which ensure sustainable fisheries for future generations of Queensland fishers," he said. "Everybody, regardless of whether they are experienced or first timers, should familiarise themselves with the relevant rules that apply, including size and possession limits, how to correctly measure fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons.

"There are different rules for fishing in tidal and fresh waters, marine parks and interstate."

Size limits can be checked at fisheries.qld.gov.au or download the Qld Fishing app. Use rulers with an end stop or a crab gauge to measure catch lengths.

Trent Brehmer with flathead he caught from the Logan River Picture: Andrew Brehmer

Carry a fish identification guide as many fish species can look similar.

Restrictions apply to fishing gear. Interfering with crab apparatus you didn't set is illegal. If you see apparatus that may have been abandoned, report it to Fishwatch on 1800 017 116.

Mr Furner said anglers could also buy a Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) before fishing in any of the state's 63 stocked dams and weirs.

Species stocked include barramundi, golden perch, silver perch, Australian bass, Mary River cod, Murray River cod and saratoga.

An annual permit is $50 per person, $36 for concession card holders or $10 for a week. Permits are available at fisheries.qld.gov.au, or at any Australia Post outlet or call 1300 575 359.