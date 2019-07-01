How families can cash in on government incentives

The State Government is today urging families to cash in on these incentives.

AN AVERAGE family can now save thousands with three new cost of living measures being introduced today.

"Households will now be eligible for up to $2000 in savings thanks to a number of measures including doubling of Active Kids vouchers, half-priced rego and the $200 Seniors Energy Rebate, Creative Kids, CTP refunds and Energy Switch," Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said.

"Putting downward pressure on cost of living pressures is a key priority for the NSW Liberals & Nationals in Government and from today, households will be able to save even more."

Mr Singh said over the next year, the NSW Liberals & Nationals in Government expect to deliver more than $1 billion in savings back to households across NSW through more than 70 measures in the Cost of Living program.

"Service NSW's Cost of Living program has had 1.2 million transactions so far, helping thousands of people across the State," Mr Singh said.

"The average saving from Service NSW's cost of living appointment per customer is $550 and over the past year, more than $800 million in savings has been delivered to people across NSW through the Cost of Living program.

"We have made it easier for people to save money on their bills and I encourage every Coffs Coast resident to visit a Service NSW Centre or use the Savings Finder online to see what rebate and savings they can access."

