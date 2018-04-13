Families swap overseas trips, cruises for new holiday type

Families are swapping planes for cars when they take their holidays.

THIS Easter the Sunshine Coast was the second most popular destination in Queensland, but a different type of holiday is gaining speed as a must-do for families.

The good, old fashioned road-trip.

New national research suggests 41 per cent of Queenslanders think we should be exploring the country by car and 48 per cent said road-trips were the type of holiday they experienced most during childhood.

One Coast family have taken this to the extreme, spending the past 15 months in a caravan with the whole of Australia "as their backyard".

Autumn D'brae, husband Scott Clarke and their sons Flynn (7) and Ryker (5) (pictured at Cockle Ck, Tasmania) have been travelling around Australia for the past 15 months. Contributed

Autumn D'brae and her husband Scott Clarke sold everything, left their jobs in Canberra and moved to Cooroibah before starting on their journey.

"We both had good jobs and the kids were in day care and school," Mrs D'brae said.

"But we were so time poor, we didn't have time for any of the good stuff.

"We haven't looked back."

Their two boys, Flynn, 7, and Ryker, 5), are doing distance education, but still get the chance to socialise with other families they meet along the way.

Ryker (5) and Flynn Clarke (7) (pictured at The Breakaways, Coober Pedy) have been travelling around Australia with their parents for the past 15 months. Contributed

Speaking from the road after just spending a week in country Victoria, Mrs D'brae said they planned on keeping the living arrangement for at least two years, but their list of places to visit just keeps getting longer.

They've even started a travel blog, Nourished Wanderings, on Facebook to keep people updated on their adventures.

A highlight for the family was visiting the Dinosaur Trail in Queensland through Winton, Richmond and Hughenden where they explored Australia's pre-historic history.

Mrs D'brae said it wasn't out of anyone's reach to follow in her family's footsteps, even if it's just for a week.

"In terms of for families, I think it's a really great option," she said.

"You don't have to buy a caravan to experience some really amazing places - it's just as easy for people to do it in a tent.

"It's as easy as getting in the car, picking a direction and going."