Heartbreak after callous thieves target Christmas cheer

A SPATE of Christmas decoration thefts has left families feeling less than sparkly just days away from Santa's annual visit.

Springbrook Ave residents Tasha Springer and Sandy Lynn woke Monday morning to discover festive decorations stolen from the front of their Redlynch homes.

"They took the reindeer Christmas lights we had bought from Bunnings. We buy one each year and add to the collection for our little girls," Ms Lynn said.

The Christmas grinch has visited Springbrook Avenue in Redlynch, with several homes having Christmas lights stolen on Sunday night. Cooper Haley, 5, his brother Riley Haley, 8, and their uncle Rhys O'Brien are angry and upset that someone would be so callous to steal decorations this close to Christmas. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"They're really pretty and my husband was worried someone would take them so he had put them into the ground with some stakes.

"I said to him someone would have to be such a low-life to take them but they've pulled the whole stake out.

"What would you do with them, apart from put them in your own house? If it was kids surely parents would be questioning where they got them from. It's really disappointing."

Next door, the Springer family's light-up candy canes and presents were also securely hammered into the ground, but they were no match for the thieves.

This giant inflatable Santa was stolen from Malanda Early Learning Centre overnight on December 22.

Riley, 8, and Cooper, 5, Springer were devastated to notice the decorations missing.

"The kids are disappointed and a bit upset. It wasn't very Christmas-y," said Ms Springer.

Malanda Early Learning Centre was also a victim of a Christmas theft on Sunday night when a giant inflatable Santa was stolen.

Centre director Michelle Hanlon the children were upset when they arrived yesterday morning to find the decoration gone.

"Who would do such a thing?" she questioned, before adding some advice for the thief.

"Just go and buy your own decorations. They're not expensive."