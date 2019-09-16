Families and residents react to North Sapphire DA

THE public has until October 11 to make a submission on Cougle Investments Pty Ltd's development application to convert Beachstone Cafe into a child care centre.

News on The Advocate's website revealing the lodging of the development application before Coffs Harbour City Council created a volume of reader comments.

The company, which developed the North Sapphire Beach Estate, has been approached for comment.

To have your say make a submission here.

Reader poll Do you support plans to transform the Beachstone Cafe into a child care centre? No, as a Sapphire resident the cafe is a community asset

Yes, Sapphire is in need of child care facilities

No, as a visitor to the cafe I don't want to see change

Yes, as a visitor I understand the community will still have access to the playground Vote View Results

APPLICATION LODGED TO TURN CAFE INTO CHILDCARE CENTRE

Here's what readers had to say:

"I really hope that it doesn't happen. Such a lovely park and cafe to go to." Sarah O'Hanlon

"As if there aren't enough centres.. can we just keep that lovely space for relaxing. Unbelievable." Renee Hall

"What a silly idea to have a daycare centre right near the beach. Great little park. Good on ya Coffs council." Greg Booth

"Leave the restaurant as it is. Such a lovely relaxing environment." Bernadette Kohler

"And people bought in that area because of the cafe and park." Kla Mac

"Don't want to believe that, common sense would say No! It's a great park near the beach for kids, parents and visitors to take advantage of the being so close to the water. Leave it as it is." Cheryl Mainey

"I think you will all find this is the property owners who want to do this. I first heard this idea two or three years ago." Mark McLeod

"Please no, a great cafe and location" David Findlay

"What a shame , such a lovely location." Sharon Jarman

"In this nanny state I doubt a childcare centre could be permitted to be that close to the ocean." Linda Maree Johns

"Wow what a lot of misinformation getting thrown around.

Just to set a couple of things straight.

- This is a private building

- The land the park is on will always remain a park

I know the people that run the cafe personally and I hope it stays a cafe, it's awesome. So instead of throwing comments around let's go and support Beachstone Cafe. Grab a coffee, stay for lunch, have dinner." Bryn Goode

There’s been a call for locals to support the Beachstone Cafe with patronage.

"Great idea let's put another preschool in the community that will struggle for staff and child numbers. Well done not." Shane Brazel

"Waste of great community venue and business." Rhonda Klenk

"Maybe the cafe itself isn't viable. Seems to change hands a lot. They'll still have coffee available and the park wouldn't go anywhere." Robyn Gowers

"There is already an over supply of child care centres along with family daycare we do not need another one." Lee Willman

"That is so sad, it is a great park and Lisa has made a wonderful cafe and restaurant environment. There are enough child care centres in the area." Sonya Sullivan

"What a ridiculous suggestion. This was one place you could take visitors that was near the beach." Karen Lagalla

"It will be a real shame if this happens. That cafe encourages so many families and friends to get together." Catherine Stojcevska

"No! Leave it as it is. Good cafe. Kids can play at the park ... come on." Daniel Delaney

"No way, love that restaurant, one of our favourites." Jan Flynn

"The cafe is the best thing about the park." Carmel Logue

"Totally stupid idea, a preschool in a public place that has inadequate parking next to a gated estate that has cars exceeding the speed limit to access it on top of a treacherous beach in an estate with a low preschool age representation with a preschool at Moonee a couple of minutes drive away." Glen Sweeney

"Ridiculous idea!! The cafe is needed & wanted by locals." Tiare Sanders

"Put a childcare near the opening of a beach lol good thinking." Kay Michelle

"What a dumb idea. So many people use that park and buy lunch or coffees." Dean Biggs

"Where will all the yummy stay at home mummy's have their daily latte's." James Richardson

"Child care centre in the proposed civic building next." Christine Munro

"Residents have 30 days from Sept 11 to give feedback on the DA." Robyn Gowers

"What happens if the cafe closed permanently?" Billie Dale

"It is stupid to be preschool near beach who takes the blame if one of the kids get out accidentally and drown who takes the responsibility for that." Sharon Anderson