Famed Aussie producer takes key role in Childers war movie

JOINING THE TEAM: Photos in the Attic project welcomes David Lightfoot to the team as co-producer and production supervisor.

HE'S worked on classic Australian cinematic greats like Wolf Creek and Babe and now accredited producer David Lightfoot is joining the production team of Photos in the Attic.

The World War One-inspired film is set to pay tribute to the Lost Diggers' glass photographic plates, with a romantic twist and a spotlight on Childers history.

With over 30 years in the industry and more than 50 long form credits to his name, Lightfoot is a welcome addition to the set.

Writers and executive producers Michael and Donna Fiechtner said they are thrilled to announce the film's new co-producer and production supervisor.

"Lightfoot has really taken it by the teeth," Mr Fiechtner said.

"The film is now a French co-production and he will be taking the film to The Cannes Film Festival in France in May to take it to a range of clients and distributors.

"There has been a real push to have more filming done in France."

Mr Fiechtner assures there will still be a strong Australian presence throughout the movie which he believes will be of international interest.

Amid the highly successful 2005 horror/thriller Wolf Creek which premiered at Sundance World Cinema and Cannes Directors Fortnight (2005) earning over seven times its budget in sales, Lightfoot has also worked on the action/thriller Rogue (2007), Rupert Glasson's thriller Coffin Rock (2009), he was the production supervisor/associate producer of Bad Boy Bubby (1994), and producer of the mini-series Three Forever (1996) an Australian-Italian co-production.

Lightfoot's reputation as a producer has led to the opportunity to work with internationally renowned directors including Rolf De Heer, Greg McLean, Scott Hicks and Paul Cox. He has line produced an array of projects and acted as consultant to the South Australian Film Corporation, Screenwest, NSW Film and Television Office, NZ Film Commission along with many leading Film Study Education Institutions and Completion Guarantors.

He said Rod Hardy is still on board as the film's director.

The multi-million dollar project is set to showcase Childers' rich First World War history, particularly that of the See brothers.

The See brothers feature in the Lost Diggers after the glass photographic plate of their photo was rediscovered in 2010 in the Thuillier barn in Vignacourt, France.

Mr Fiechtner said despite some recent delays, at this stage they are still looking at a production date later this year.

"It's taking some time, but that's the film industry," he said.