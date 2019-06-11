Menu
As part of the Coffs Con Sunday Series Concerts, Fame, Fortune & Lies: The Life and Music of Eileen Joyce starring Julia Hastings, comes to Coffs Harbour on June 16.
As part of the Coffs Con Sunday Series Concerts, Fame, Fortune & Lies: The Life and Music of Eileen Joyce starring Julia Hastings, comes to Coffs Harbour on June 16.
Fame, fortune and lies

11th Jun 2019 4:00 AM
A TRUE publicist's dream, Eileen Joyce had the image, the charm and the talent that took the world by storm.

Australian concert pianist, recording artist, radio performer, fashionista, film star and arguably one of Australia's finest musical exports to the world: this was Eileen Joyce.

This year, award-winning classical pianist and actor Julia Hastings reveals the woman and the story behind the scenes in Fame, Fortune & Lies: The Life and Music of Eileen Joyce;

Hastings' original one-woman show, seamlessly blending theatre and piano performance for an unparalleled stage experience.

Eileen Joyce left her hometown of Kalgoorlie/Boulder as a teenager in 1926, bound for Europe and a career of megastar proportions.

She was to become one of Australia's most dazzling musical ambassadors during the 1940s and 50s. 'She had the profile Lady Gaga does today!', Hastings says of Eileen.

As part of the Coffs Con Sunday Series Concerts, Fame, Fortune & Lies: The Life and Music of Eileen Joyce starring Julia Hastings, comes to Coffs Harbour on June 16.

As well as an innovative theatre-maker and actor, Julia Hastings is an Australian classical pianist, chamber musician and alumna of the Australian National Academy of Music.

Having previously studied under award-winning pianist and writer, Anna Goldsworthy, who is known for her best-selling memoir Piano Lessons and stage show Piano Lessons Recital, Hastings now follows in her mentor's tread.

Hastings' musical brilliance is showcased in gems of the piano repertoire made famous by Eileen, including miniatures by Liszt, Chopin, Granados and Grainger.

Live musical performance is woven throughout the narrative, charmingly portraying Eileen through a series of vignette scenes and creating an unforgettable theatre experience.

Behind the glamour of international success, Hastings' poignant interpretation of Eileen reveals the tragedy and the personal demons which plagued her both on and off stage.

At times funny, and at times heartbreaking, Fame, Fortune & Lies is a unique production combining drama and fine classical music.

