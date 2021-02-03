Menu
The 89-year-old monument was destroyed in May last year by an out-of-control car.
News

Fallen soldier back on his feet

Janine Watson
3rd Feb 2021 8:00 PM
After being toppled by a runaway car last year, Dorrigo's fallen soldier is back on its feet.

The iconic lone soldier statue came to rest on the roof of a Ford Focus on the night of May 14, 2020.

For some of the town's war veterans the sight of the Cenotaph's stone pillar base, featuring the names of World War I and World War II veterans in pieces on the roadway was too much to bear.

"I'm devastated and a couple of the other sub-branch members have been down and had a look at it and they have left in disgust," Dorrigo RSL Sub-Branch President Jim Macleod told The Advocate at the time.

But as dismayed as he was he was resolute on righting the situation: "We will rebuild it."

"This is a 98-year-old monument to the veterans who returned from World War I and it also includes the names of those who were sacrificed in World War II," Jim said.

And the hard work that ensued was celebrated today with the repaired life sized marble soldier lifted back into place on the stone base.

It will make a stark contrast for the ultra-modern Water Cloud sculpture planned for just down the road.

The Cenotaph reconstruction is the result of the combined efforts of a local stonemason and Bellingen Shire Council's Operations Unit staff.

Mayor Dominic King, said the marble soldier cenotaph has stood guard over Dorrigo's major intersection for 98 years.

"Repairs to the life size marble soldier and the damaged sections of the memorial's foundations and plaques have been overseen by heritage advisers and the Dorrigo RSL Sub-Branch to ensure the cenotaph is returned to its former glory but retains its period features".

Cr King said the repair and reinstatement of the cenotaph proved to be a challenging project for all involved given the historical significance of the cenotaph, which commemorates those from the district who died in service of their country during World War One, World War 2 and the Korean War.

"The cenotaph displays the names of men and women whose families have lived here in the district for years and many of their descendants still live in Dorrigo and in our Shire, so it's important that they have closure, and that the Cenotaph is in place for ANZAC Day commemorations in 2022, which is the centenary of its instalment".

