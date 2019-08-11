Fallen rocker Daniel Johns on bondage club bender

The unravelling of rock god Daniel Johns took a bizarre turn last night outside a ­notorious Sydney brothel and S&M "dungeon".

Emerging from fetish parlour The Kastle in Chippendale at 8pm yesterday - while most Sydneysiders were just starting their Saturday night - a bleary-eyed Johns blew his nose and swaggered across the road after a marathon 12-hour lock-in session at the club, which specialises in "brown showers" and "adult babies".

Silverchair's Daniel Johns clears his nose as he strolls down Abercrombie St in Chippendale. Picture: Damian Shaw/The Sunday Telegraph

Fellow guests have lifted the lid on the ex-Silverchair rocker who frequents the club regularly. One guest said the club had become a second home for Johns, with him spending up to 18 hours a day there for the past two weeks.

While another, who asked not to be identified, said the behaviour of the former frontman had reached the point of "unacceptable" and was leaving other guests uncomfortable when he was present.

The Kastle is known as one of Sydney's most notorious bondage clubs, having opened in the early '90s to cater to "submissives" who "surrender to pleasure pain, suffering, pain and unbearable humiliation". Other patrons attend the club for companionship and a quiet drink.

Johns after a two-week bender at bondage ‘dungeon’. Picture: Damian Shaw/The Sunday Telegraph

While club policy is that all patrons' privacy is protected, one guest - who also asked not to be named - has blown the whistle on Johns, saying patrons and staff were "fed up".

"Give him a few too many drinks and he loses his temper," said the club insider.

"He is full of venom and anger and it all comes out."

Others close to Johns said when he is not at The Kastle, he is at the Surry Hills watering hole Low 302, where he often drinks in a private area with friends and is given carte blanche to "do as he pleases".

In a video leaked to The Sunday Telegraph, Johns can be seen rolling around the club in a wheelchair, while a friend can be heard joking: "It's Daniel Johns in his silver chair".

"It's sad - he surrounds himself with hangers-on and enablers," said a bar regular.

"The party never ends for him. It's constant."

Contacted yesterday, Johns' management didn't respond.

However Johns' post-silverchair spiral has been no secret in and around Sydney's bar scene, with the former rock god snapped in various states of ­inebriation over the years. It is understood close friends have slowly abandoned the Novocastrian, who is considered one of the greatest frontmen in Aussie rock history.

In their place has been a string of new friends and girlfriends.

Michelle Leslie with Daniel Johns in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Johns was last linked to Michelle Leslie, the model who was arrested in Bali in 2005 and charged with carrying two suspected ecstasy tablets in her handbag. Leslie is now a ­successful interior designer and businesswoman.

The pair hinted at an engagement last year in an interview with Stellar magazine, however it's not known if they ever formalised their engagement.

Additional reporting: Louise Starkey