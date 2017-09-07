Fall in love with the lifestyle at Moonee Beach

COASTAL LIFESTYLE: This Moonee Beach property is this week's cover home.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in entertainers' heaven at Moonee Beach this week.

This four-bedroom HIA award winning home just a short walk to the estuary at 32 Tidal Cres will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

The Edge Coffs Harbour selling agent Donna Salmon-Peters said this is a home for anyone who loves the outdoor lifestyle.

"The alfresco entertaining options are truly spectacular; relax under the Balinese-inspired hut, take a refreshing swim in the pool, or sit at the outdoor bar while your dinner cooks in the custom-built wood-fired pizza oven,” she said.

"Inside the living areas are equally as impressive with a spacious and modern feel.”

The home is set over two levels with four bedrooms, including the choice of two masters with ensuite, a spacious open-plan living area with impressive stone kitchen, a separate media room and home office.

While the home itself offers an unbeatable lifestyle, it's location means there is plenty more beyond the grand entry door.

"You're just across the road from the Moonee Estuary and a short walk or paddle downstream to the beach recently voted Australia's third most beautiful beach,” Donna said.

"It's a quiet and family friendly neighbourhood and within a short walk or drive to the Moonee shopping centre, pool, gym and tavern.”

