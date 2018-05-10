Menu
A mock emergency procedure took place at the airport this morning.
Fake plane emergency tested at Coffs Airport

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th May 2018 1:30 PM

LOCALS who may have noticed emergency procedures taking place at the airport this morning are advised not to be concerned.

Normal operations have resumed at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport following a fake plane emergency involving made-up actors and emergency services.

Police and several emergency services gathered at the airport at 10.30am this morning as part of a one-hour exercise, in order to test out emergency procedures.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, Fire & Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, Rural Fire Service, SES and Coffs Harbour Airport personnel all took park.

The exercise was successful, according to NSW Police.

