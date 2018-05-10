Fake plane emergency tested at Coffs Airport

A mock emergency procedure took place at the airport this morning.

LOCALS who may have noticed emergency procedures taking place at the airport this morning are advised not to be concerned.

Normal operations have resumed at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport following a fake plane emergency involving made-up actors and emergency services.

Police and several emergency services gathered at the airport at 10.30am this morning as part of a one-hour exercise, in order to test out emergency procedures.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, Fire & Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, Rural Fire Service, SES and Coffs Harbour Airport personnel all took park.

The exercise was successful, according to NSW Police.