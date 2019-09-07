Fake cop ‘issues fine’, escorts victim to ATM for cash

One man was arrested and a second is wanted over pretending to be a SA Police officer.

SA POLICE have arrested another police officer - or at least a man pretending to be. And a second man is still wanted.

The first man allegedly impersonated SA Police officers in West Lakes, Royal Park and Marion on Thursday and Friday.

In the first instance, the man - who was driving a red Commodore - stopped on a motorist on Brebner Drive in West Lakes and identified himself as a police officer.

The motorist was not accosted.

The next day, two suspects stopped a car on Marion Rd in Marion just after 1.15am and again pretended to be SA Police officers.

They then issued the motorist a "fine" and even drove him to a nearby petrol station to withdraw money. The victim paid the two impersonators and was returned to his car.

Later on Friday, a man again pretending to be a police officer stopped a car on Frederick Rd in Royal Park and showed his badge.

This time, the motorist called the impersonator's bluff and drove off.

Just after midnight on Friday, real police officers arrested a 34-year-old Findon man. He was charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer, unlawful detention, aggravated robbery and two counts of driving disqualified.

He did not apply for bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

The second impersonator is still outstanding.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of these offences or has information that may assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at https://crimestopperssa.com.au.