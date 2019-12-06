FAIRYTALE: Narranga’s dream run ends with the state title

BEST IN NSW: The Narranga Public School girls cricket team won the PSSA State Championship.

BEST IN NSW: The Narranga Public School girls cricket team won the PSSA State Championship.

A DETERMINED group of girls from Narranga Public School have gone on a fairytale run to take out the 2019 NSW Primary School Sports Association Cricket competition.

The group, captained by Sawtell Cricket Club player Lara McMillan, took on North Sydney's Newport Public School in the final.

Opening partnership Chloe Millington (27) and Ruby Pade (40 retired) put on a great display with the bat to set up victory in the final.

Lexi Weiley (2/5) and Lara (1-8) then did the damage with the ball to secure a memorable triumph.

Lara, who's grown up playing cricket in the backyard with her father and two brothers, said the state title came as a big surprise as half of the team hadn't played cricket before.

"The best part is just being able to play with your friends," she said.

On the route to silverware Narranga also knocked off Woolgoolga, South Grafton, Kingscliff, Tacking Point, Wee Waa and Elebana.

Coach Mark Weiley said it was an honour to work with the group throughout the tournament.

"To win a state title you have to be a good team," Weiley said.

"Narranga had the perfect blend of skills that continually worked together to achieve this amazing feat.

"I'm super proud of them all."

Weiley also paid tribute to the side's tenacity in the field. The team, mainly made up of Year 6 students, will certainly leave a legacy at Narranga.