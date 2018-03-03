Fair Work Ombudsman seeks fair play for employees

CORRECT PROCEDURE: Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James says more than 20,000 allegations have been received via an online tool.

SINCE 2016 the Fair Work Ombudsman has received more that 20,000 anonymous tip-offs alleging potential breaches in workplaces across Australia.

The rise follows the introduction of an online tool so concerned members of the community could assist the Ombudsman to target unlawful practices and deliver outcomes for vulnerable who might otherwise not seek help.

Several high profile investigations on the Coffs Coast have led to successful outcomes for workers.

In August 2016, the Ombudsman revealed 26 workers from Vanuatu had been forced to work on a farm near Bonville for 36 consecutive days by a labour hire firm while being underpaid $14,700.

During an investigation in Woolgoolga it was discovered truck drivers were underpaid $143,000 by a defunct company and in the same locality, 34 Malaysian workers were detected in illegal employment.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said information received from members of the public also provided valuable intelligence which helped design future compliance activities.

"The reports we receive enable us to identify trends and generate leads for our inspectors to follow up,” she said.

"This assists us to focus our priorities and direct our resources to those areas where we will have the greatest impact.

"For example, the hospitality industry accounts for 17 per cent of our formal requests for assistance but accounts for 36 per cent of anonymous tip-offs.

"Most people who use the tool provide information about their current employment.

"We always urge employees to come forward if they have concerns in the workplace while appreciating it can be a hard thing to do.

"With our anonymous report tool workers can come to us and tell us what is happening now without the risk of being identified.”

The vast majority of reports contain allegations concerning pay.

Young people, students and visa holders all account for a significant number of the anonymous reports received.

Reports may be made in English or one of 16 other languages at www.fairwork.gov.au/tipoff