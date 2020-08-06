Menu
Ross Stitt-trained Fair Dinkum was phenomenal in the RACE 5 TOORMINA HOTEL BENCHMARK 58 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1000 METRES), as jockey Kyle Wilson-Taylor (green and white silks) got over the top of Pace Stick (red) and Penny Dreadful (green and black) on Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Horses

Fair Dinkum pulls off freakish finish for Stitt stable

Mitchell Keenan
and Geoff Newling, sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
6th Aug 2020 3:58 PM
FAIR Dinkum found an elusive win at Coffs Harbour today.

TAREE trainer Ross Stitt had been waiting 338 days for the five-year-old gelding to shine, finding a long-awaited fourth career in the $30,000 Toormina Hotel Benchmark 58 Showcase Handicap (1000m) at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

The Taree galloper had been close with a handful of second and third place finishes over the last 10 months, but Stitt was relieved to see Kyle Wilson-Taylor get the job done.

Stitt has always had a “wrap” on Fair Dinkum but was wondering just when the gelding was going to win his next race.

“I’ve been having a bad run too,” Stitt said.

“He’s been fairly consistent but hasn’t won since September last year.”

That worked out to be longer than anticipated.

“He’s not the soundest horse in the world either,” Stitt added.

“He’s put the form on the board his last three runs. Hasn’t been far away.”

He may line up for his next race at the Taree Cup meeting in the 1000m Lightning where he would drop a fair amount of weight.

Today he carried 61kg (less Kyle Wilson-Taylor’s 2kg apprentices claim and Ross expects he’d get the minimum weight in the Lightning.

coffs harbour cup day coffs harbour racing club fair dinkum ross stitt
Coffs Coast Advocate

