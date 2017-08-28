19°
Opinion

Failings of welfare drug testing

28th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Random drug testing of welfare recipients is set to be trialed in Australia.
Random drug testing of welfare recipients is set to be trialed in Australia.

THE government's proposal to drug test the unemployed is motivated by "nastiness" as described by the Australian Medical Association, not by facts,science and plain common sense.

The test does not show up heroin or cocaine use, so it would seem these drugs are okay as opposed to cannabis.

So if someone had a joint at a mate's place the night before they will get into trouble but the heroin addict skates. Does this seem fair?

There are saliva tests for heroin,and the current test kit used can be used to detect cocaine if the authorities so chose.

They're not seriously suggesting there are no heroin or cocaine addicts out there are they?

I remember the heroin epidemic in Sydney and the associated overdoses, crime etc.

If the government wants to go down this path then surely they should test for these two dangerous drugs as well.

And drug testing welfare recipients was tried in the U.S.A and was a costly failure.

Jim Mills, Woolgoolga

 

Disputing war facts

IN RESPONSE to the Letter 'Here we go again' (CCA August 26).

Indeed there is some mistaken information from Michael Blockey.

As a Vietnam Veteran , I am happy to educate him with regard to his erroneous statement , "The South Vietnamese and their allies, the US, Australia and New Zealand, were overrun by the North Vietnamese. Communism was not halted and Australia lost 521."　

First, the Paris Peace Accord of 1973 agreed that hostilities should cease and that all forces, including the North Vietnamese Communists must withdraw from the Democratic Republic of South Vietnam.

All foreign combat troops were withdrawn (leaving military guards for embassies and security) as were the NVA.

Two years after the "truce", the NVA invaded South Vietnam and overran the unprotected people and communism was forced upon them.

Hence the democratic boat-people coming to Australia.　

So categorically , "the U.S., Australia and New Zealand " we're not overrun by the North Vietnamese.　

Peter S. Black, Bonville　

 

Modern day slavery

OUR Foreign Minister has spoken of her utter repugnance of the slavery practice, and it is so sad to realise that in this day and age, slavery exists in many parts of the world.

Even in Australia, we should be on our guard against it and be ready to root it out, if detected.

As the practice of slavery is acceptable to those of the Islamic persuasion, if we are to believe the Koran: for it says in Surah (Chapter) 70 named "The Ladders" ," The worshippers , who are steadfast in prayer, who restrain their carnal desire save with their wives and slave girls, (for these are lawful to them), these shall be laden with honours, in fair gardens."

As the Koran had been allegedly transmitted to Mohammad in dreams by no less a personage than the Archangel Gabriel, or perhaps an even Higher Authority, then it cannot possibly be disputed by Muslims.

Therefore, we should not permit this moral corruption (of the practice of slavery) to rear its ugly head in this country, even so.

It behoves our immigration and law enforcement authorities, therefore, to be especially vigilant in safeguarding the liberty of all individuals in our population, especially as regards the potential danger (relating to slave girls) inherent in the high proportion of Islamists in our community.

Ernest Newcombe, Toormina　

Cheaper option to beach signage

A SUGGESTION to the Coffs Harbour City Council re: (Backpacker rescues a cause for concern CCA August 26).

Before this council thinks along the lines of the Gold Coast councils where they have signs in foreign languages, namely Asian, I suggest that this council have tourist advisory booklets in different languages made up and ready for sale.

This system could direct our Asian visitors to the most popular resorts, lookouts, Asian tourist attractions, such as blueberry farms and the like.

The booklet could be in other languages, and I am familiar with the most prevalent foreign visitors because of taking an interest in those that visit the carpark at the South Coffs Beach (the dog beach).

Advertisers could, at a cost, have their product or attraction advertised in what ever language that they wished to draw maximum attention.

These booklets could also have dangerous water notices in the language that the visitor would understand, and this is an assured necessity, as I have found it is very difficult to explain dangerous currents and rips to the Asians.

The French, German and Spanish visitors do understand and are familiar with the words and what they mean.

The booklet should be self funding and a lot cheaper than duplicating signs in the streets and at attractions.

Peter Rake, Coffs Harbour

 

Speed boats an environmental menace

ONE issue that I want to highlight with you is the speed boat racing off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

Whilst local politicians and the council might spruik the monetary and entertainment value of such an annual event, to me it spells irreversible impact on the marine environment, especially migrating whales, local dolphins, sea turtles, as well as any other marine species and migrating birds that call our beautiful coastline, home.

Surely such a noisy, violent disruption to their daily existence must have a huge impact on their lives, and may well see the destruction of their habitat and loss of lives.

As well as the noise pollution, there are the possible fuel and oil spills ending up on the beaches so close to our pristine coast.

Why does no one seem to consider this when all eyes are on the dollar value?

It makes perfect sense that this negative impact must be taken into consideration when planning events such as this.

Perhaps someone should interview some of the organisers and ask them what measures they have taken to prevent maximum environmental damage? If not, why not?

Ziggy Koenigseder, Coffs Harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  letters to the editor reader opinion whats got the coffs coast talking

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now