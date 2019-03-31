Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life. Sarah Barnham
News

Facing their day in court

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Mar 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST 11 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Hamish Victor Tan

-Harry George Lavender

Mid range PCA:

-John McCallum

-Katherine Ryan

Low range PCA:

-Jed Erron Denys

-Kane John Drury

-David Adrian Lisle

-James Robert Manning

-Robert Jody Tompsett

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Jarrod William Brunsdon

-Allan John Struhs

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court drink drivers drug drivers
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

    WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

    Offbeat SO how does an echidna body surf? Well it's kind of an awkward rolly-polly backstroke.

    Former fishing club site relaunching as concert venue

    premium_icon Former fishing club site relaunching as concert venue

    News Major events on the agenda for iconic site, now called RED-C.

    A visit from world famous surfer

    A visit from world famous surfer

    Sport Kanga Cairns comes to Coffs.

    Developers will be exempt from city centre charges

    premium_icon Developers will be exempt from city centre charges

    News Draft Coffs City Centre Development Incentive Policy