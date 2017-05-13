Facing the Raiders will be Orara's first real exam

POWERFUL DINGOES: Orara Valley has had a strong start to its North Coast Football campaign.

ORARA Valley's first match this season against a top-four opponent will give a greater indication of where they sit in the North Coast Football pecking order.

A fortnight ago the Dingoes made the football community sit up and take notice when they overcame the Coffs Coast Tigers 4-0.

Tomorrow's encounter at Urunga's renowned "Cabbage Patch" ground will be a test though - just ask Dingoes coach Joel Finlayson.

"It's not so much playing at Urunga, wherever you play Urunga it's always going to be a tough match," Finlayson said.

"They've got a good bunch of players that have been together for a long time and they know each other's games really well."

Be that as it may, the Dingoes are confident of producing a strong performance.

"The boys have been full of confidence since the first day of training," the coach admitted.

"We're really looking forward to playing a good game and it should be a good contest."

After producing its best performance of the year last week, Boambee is looking to grab its first win of the year when the Bombers travel to Maclean this afternoon.

The Northern Storm is expected to take all three points today against Grafton United while Sawtell should continue its unbeaten run to the season when it hosts Westlawn Tigers this evening.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Maclean v Boambee

3pm: Northern Storm v Grafton United

5pm: Sawtell v Westlawn Tigers

Sunday

2pm: Urunga v Orara Valley