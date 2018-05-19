Menu
BE PREPARED: Coffs Harbour-based Fire and Rescue firefighters have called on the community to be prepared for winter and the likelihood of house fires. Here local crews respond to a call-out in Moonee St this week.
News

Facing the devastation after a house fire

Wendy Andrews
by
19th May 2018 4:00 AM

WHEN the flames are extinguished and emergency crews have left the scene, victims of house fires are faced with the enormity of putting their lives back together.

All it takes is a forgotten burning candle, a faulty electrical appliance or an unattended frying pan for your world to change and, too often, fire fighters hear the awful words, "I've lost the lot”.

"We're the ones who ask the question 'Are you insured?' and it's amazing how many people don't have house or home contents insurance,” said Coffs Harbour station officer Sally Foote.

"It's a devastating experience for people, we try and steer them in the right direction.

"We have a brochure 'What happens after a fire' and not only do we give this to the person affected by the fire but also we try and talk to the neighbours and ask questions; 'Do you have a working smoke alarm? Are you overloading power-points? Have you checked your electric blankets?'.”

Do you know what your home contents are worth?

Take a walk around the house and start doing some numbers; include appliances, furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, computers and phones, you'll be surprised how quickly it adds up.

With the average Australian household's contents worth $61,000*, it's essential to have your possessions correctly valued and insured.

Today Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Sawtell Fire Stations are opening the doors to the community from 10am to 2pm.

This is an opportunity for you to meet local fire-fighters and learn more about the work they do.

  • Source Allianz Insurance
Coffs Coast Advocate

