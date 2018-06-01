Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetty Dive will kick off their whale swims next month.
Jetty Dive will kick off their whale swims next month. Brett Vercoe
News

Face to face with giants of the sea

Rachel Vercoe
by
1st Jun 2018 11:30 AM

NO MATTER when we see them, it's always an exciting rush to witness humpback whales migrating along our coastline.

But can you imagine the thrill of being in the water with them?

The northern whale migration is well underway with large pods of the majestic giants spotted off our coastline this week.

With numerous stunning headlands as vantage points, the Coffs Coast offers plenty of opportunities to see them swimming, breaching and tail slapping offshore.

If you're ready for an experience you'll never forget, sink below the surface and come face to face with the gentle giants of the ocean during a whale swim with Jetty Dive.

After a successful first year of running charters where everyday people are given the extraordinary experience of swimming with humpback whales, Jetty Dive is excited about their second season.

Whale swims operate daily between June and October depending on weather and sea conditions.

Seeing a whale is guaranteed above water but underwater is entirely dependent on the whales and whether they are curious enough to interact with the swimmers.

Costing $165 a person, the swim will have you sign up, kit up with wetsuits, mask, snorkels and fins, board the boat and head out in search for the right whales to swim with.

Whale watching tours will start early June and swims are expected to begin in mid June.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Workplace injuries spark safety call

    Workplace injuries spark safety call

    News Safe Work Australia is warning of the dangers of handling electricity hazards on construction sites and now Essential Energy is urging extra caution

    • 1st Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    2.3 million workers to get pay rise

    2.3 million workers to get pay rise

    News FROM July 1, about 2.3 million workers will get a pay increase.

    • 1st Jun 2018 11:50 AM
    Swings and roundabouts in 2018 employment data

    premium_icon Swings and roundabouts in 2018 employment data

    Breaking Unemployment down in four months but that's just part of the story

    Scam parking notices on the Coffs Coast.

    Scam parking notices on the Coffs Coast.

    News $30 for a parking ticket?

    Local Partners