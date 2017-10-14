Facade facelift for C.ex Coffs

C.ex Coffs is planning a multi-million dollar redevelopment that will bring a new look to the venue's landmark building in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

C.ex Group has released plans and artists' impressions of the revamp, which most noticeably will see a new modern facade added to the Vernon St entrance. Inside the building, meanwhile, new additions are planned for the club's dining facilities.

"We will be seeking development approval for this project, which is about bringing the club forward, adding a new facade to the building and a new Italian restaurant, while improving indoor and outdoor dining areas and adding a coffee shop," CEO of the C.ex Group, John Rafferty said.

C.ex Coffs Harbour is set for a multi-million dollar upgrade that will see a new facade added to the building and new attractions adding including a new restaurant and outdoor dining areas C.EX GROUP

Mr Rafferty explained the new Italian restaurant would be added on the eastern side of the building, along with new indoor-outdoor dining areas.

A coffee shop at street level would see coffee served prior to the club opening of a morning, while improvements would also be made to the existing Ribeye on Vernon American style BBQ restaurant.

"What you will see with the Italian restaurant is that it will provide our members and guests with a new dining offering including an alfresco area, and we'll also be refurbishing Ribeye on Vernon to feature an alfresco outlook from level one," Mr Rafferty said.

"We also plan to install two new lifts where we currently have one so all of these aspects will be great factors in terms of the overall improvement and accessibility of the club."

C.ex Group President, David Doyle OAM, said it is hoped the plans that have been drawn up will be brought to fruition in the new year.

"The facade for Vernon Street I think will greatly enhance the club's external appeal. The old facade has served us well but what's planned will be a lot more modern for the club," Mr Doyle said.

"When you add a new facade everybody then wants to see what's new inside, and consequently we are planning new interior updates similar to what we have completed with The Brasserie, where we outlaid quite a bit of money, which has proven a success."

Mr Rafferty said the new era of development for the C.ex Group added to what's been a decade of evolving change to its club holdings, to improve the dining and entertainment experience of its members and guests.

"The major project we did here at the main club building back in 2006 was the new car park that definitely put the club in good stead and assisted the city centre with parking," he said.

C.ex Coffs in Vernon St. Trevor Veale

"That also helped our business enormously particularly under the GFC and the introduction of smoking bans, which has made coming to the club nicer, but saw new smoking areas having to be built outside of the venue.

"Then came the improvements to our new food areas with The Brasserie being updated last year which has been fantastic along with the introduction of our Ribeye on Vernon steakhouse on level one.

"Bit by bit, members have seen improvement over the years. They have seen the enhanced TAB and sports bar lounge area, introduction of a NSW Lotteries agency and the covered entrance at Castle Street which has been well accepted by our members, demonstrated through growth in patronage.

Asked about how crucial it is for hospitality venues to update their premises to stay with the times, Mr Rafferty said it was paramount to the future success of the business.

"It's one of the most important aspects of a business and that's really the biggest problem with most places, if you can't reinvest in your property as a hospitality venue, the venue becomes tired, it becomes the same old all the time, and people start to go elsewhere," he said.

Mr Rafferty said the redevelopment plans will be displayed for the benefit of C.ex Group members and the development approval process would be sought through Coffs Harbour City Council.