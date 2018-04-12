Fabulous 50 coming up for Narranga Public School

COFFS Harbour's Narranga Public School is about to reach the milestone of 50 years of education excellence.

Principal Michael Trist said August 10 is the big day and planning has started on an appropriate celebration.

"We have a few ideas already about how we should mark the occasion and are seeking former staff, students, parents and friends who are able to help,” he said.

"In particular, memorabilia would be great - whether it's old photographs, uniforms or work books from any time stretching back to our school's opening in 1968.

Former staff member Murray Eggins has produced a treasure trove of mementos and these will be the centrepiece of the school's exhibition.

Activities will centre on the school itself when the milestone day arrives and will conclude that night with a function at C.ex Coffs.

"We will have the tickets for the social gathering available from June and there's an open invitation for anybody who has been associated with the school to come and celebrate with us.

"There are people now in prominent positions including many still living around the Coffs Coast who are former students and we would love to see them coming back.”

There is more information on the Narranga Public School Facebook page or by sending an email to narranga-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au