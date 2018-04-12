Menu
Login
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Excitement is building as Narranga Public School starts planning a 50th birthday party.
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Excitement is building as Narranga Public School starts planning a 50th birthday party. Trevor Veale
News

Fabulous 50 coming up for Narranga Public School

Greg White
by
12th Apr 2018 4:00 PM

COFFS Harbour's Narranga Public School is about to reach the milestone of 50 years of education excellence.

Principal Michael Trist said August 10 is the big day and planning has started on an appropriate celebration.

"We have a few ideas already about how we should mark the occasion and are seeking former staff, students, parents and friends who are able to help,” he said.

"In particular, memorabilia would be great - whether it's old photographs, uniforms or work books from any time stretching back to our school's opening in 1968.

Former staff member Murray Eggins has produced a treasure trove of mementos and these will be the centrepiece of the school's exhibition.

Activities will centre on the school itself when the milestone day arrives and will conclude that night with a function at C.ex Coffs.

"We will have the tickets for the social gathering available from June and there's an open invitation for anybody who has been associated with the school to come and celebrate with us.

"There are people now in prominent positions including many still living around the Coffs Coast who are former students and we would love to see them coming back.”

There is more information on the Narranga Public School Facebook page or by sending an email to narranga-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au

c.ex coffs michael trist murray eggins narranga public golden anniversary narranga public school
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    More younger Aussies diagnosed with dementia

    More younger Aussies diagnosed with dementia

    News Once thought the domain of the ageing the diagnosis of dementia is being read to many younger Australians including a growing number of Coffs Coast residents

    • 12th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Not-for-profit defends its stadium donation

    Not-for-profit defends its stadium donation

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    The secret to a healthier and longer life

    The secret to a healthier and longer life

    News Exercise is key to a good lifestyle in our later years

    Turtles at the centre of attention

    Turtles at the centre of attention

    News Turtles released at the beach are centre of attention.

    Local Partners