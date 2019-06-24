Fab five recognised for their great year

WELL DONE: Gurmesh Singh with (from left) Sharon Williams, Sarsi Holst, John Smyth, Gary Corrigan and Grant Armessen.

WATER SPORTS: Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated an outstanding group of local athletes who have won the hearts of our community on Monday.

Singh paid tribute to Gary Corrigan, Grant Armessen, John Smyth, Sarsi Holst and Sharon Williams for their stellar performances at the recent 2019 Australian Dragon Boat Championships, known as Auschamps, in Canberra.

"Bravo to Gary, Grant, John, Sarsi and Sharon for their superb showing, with the women claiming bronze in the 500m Small Boats division,” Mr Singh said.

"I admire their discipline and dedication, and their love of fitness and competition.

"I'm proud of them for what they've achieved as members of the Far North Coast Regional Squad.”

Singh said the athletes can be regularly seen training with Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club on the Bellinger River at Mylestom and in Bonville Creek.

Sharon is club president and Sarsi is club head coach.

Singh presented the group with NSW Government Certificates, recognising their selection to represent NSW.

The certificates have been signed by both the Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, and Singh.