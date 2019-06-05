Darwin shooting: Eyewitness ‘still really shaken up’

Darwin Recycling worker Johnny Reid who watched his mate get killed last night at a worksite unit on Jolly St said he couldn’t sleep a wink last night. PICTURE: NATASHA EMECK

EYEWITNESS and Darwin Recycling worker Johnny Reid who watched his mate get killed last night at a worksite unit on Jolly St said he couldn't sleep a wink last night.

"Every time I heard some thing move I was up and didn't sleep at all," he said

"I'm still really shaken up."

Mr Reid was sitting down and watching television when the door of his worksite unit on Jolly Rd in Woolner was knocked down at about 6pm Tuesday night, bringing him face-to-face with a man with a shotgun in hand.

"He busted in and looked right at me," he said.

"I looked at him and thought: 'f**k this is it'.

"I thought I was dead for sure.

"I asked him what he was doing but he went right past me and shot my mate.

"His body is still in there."

After the gunman shot off four rounds into his friend's body, Mr Reid made his urgent escape and climbed over the fence of the lot.

The recycling worker still looked visibly shaken last night as police taped off the lot where he had seen his mate killed only hours earlier.

"It was unbelievable," he said.

A man is held down by police in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus

Darwin Recycling manager Peter Boden, who also lives nearby the site, said he was walking home when he saw the gunman pull up in a white double-cab ute and walk inside.

"He looked like your normal average-day white guy," Mr Boden said.

"I thought he must have known one of the residents in there and then the next minute I heard 'bang'."

Mr Boden said he hid himself and watched on in horror as the gunman fired off several shots and broke down doors until he found the unit where Mr Reid and his friend were.

Mr Boden said he called the police but the gunman was only there for about 10 minutes before he took off in his ute.

"I went in and found the body," he said.

"I nearly tripped over the bloody thing.

"You see these things happening over in US, I never thought I'd see it happen here."

Darwin schools have started informing parents how to deal with their children over the incident.

In a statement to parents and carers, Haileybury Rendall School said: "Last night's incident was upsetting and unsettling and our thoughts are with those families directly affected."

"At school we will keep to normal school routine and be mindful of any discussion around the incident. This will assist the students to feel safe," they said.

"News reports on this incident will dominate media and depending on the age of your child/children, it is helpful to minimise exposure as prolonged exposure can further unsettle children.

"All of us will respond to such incidents in different ways and there is no "normal" here. If you have any concerns about your child then please speak with the relevant Head of School."