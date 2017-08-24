EYES TO THE SKY: International Space Station flying over

UP ABOVE: In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

IF YOU were awake in the early hours these last few mornings you may have spotted a moving object in the sky.

This week the International Space Station has been flying over the Coffs Coast.

If you missed it, fear not it will be passing again, so get your telescopes ready.

Tonight it will make another pass and should be visible for about two minutes at 6.37pm.

It will make another two passes tomorrow at about 5.47pm and 7.22pm.

But the best chance to see it will be on Saturday, when it should be visible for about five minutes starting at 6.29pm.

According to the NASA website, the space station looks like a bright star moving across the sky or a plane except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction.

The ISS will also be moving a lot faster than a plane, flying at more than 28,163kph compared to 965kph of a plane.