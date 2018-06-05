Local hospitals see a rise in 'urgent' elective surgeries

EYE SEE: Cataract extractions at Macksville meant a lot more magnifying glasses were put in the drawer.

ClarkandCompany

EYE healthcare provides some of the major work carried out by Macksville Hospital according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly report.

In the period October-December 2017, ophthamology topped the list of the 222 elective procedures with 183 operations performed.

Of these, 169 were cataract extractions.

None of the procedures were classified as urgent, showing a fall of five in that category compared to the same quarter in 2016.

At Coffs Harbour Health Campus, 945 elective surgeries were carried out in the quarter, up by 17 on 2016 figures.

Of these, 197 were considered urgent - a rise of 50 procedures - with 96 per cent performed on time, slightly under the NSW average of 99.8 per cent.

Orthopaedics topped the list with 225 operations of which 66 were total knee replacements.

Also notable were 69 tonsillectomies carried out in the quarter.