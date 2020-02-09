Menu
The scene of debauchery at Tin Can Bay. Photo: Shane Zahner
Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
9th Feb 2020 10:33 AM | Updated: 2:11 PM
THE term 'horny toad' got a whole new meaning last week in Tin Can Bay.

Locals believe the sudden wet spell after such a pro-longed period of dry has flushed cane toads out into the open and they are huge, and randy it seems.

Swimmers at the Tin Can Bay Pool Friday said there were hundreds, if not thousands of huge toads in Les Lee Park all "having a massive toad orgy".

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she thought there were millions of toads carpeting the ground "like a blanket".

What appears to be toad-spawn after a huge orgy on the foreshore at Tin Can Bay early Friday morning.Photo - Shane Zahner
Another local Tanya Theilemann said she'd "never seen so many toads in one spot before in my life".

Another resident said he thought they were rocks until they moved.

"That's the most I've seen in one hit. And they were huge," he said.

And by huge, he estimated some would be as big as 10cm across and all were swingers, apparently.

"The girls all had about three or four boyfriends each. It was toads jumping on toads," he said.

All that remained of the orgy that took place early Friday morning by the afternoon were a couple of fatalities...Photo - Shane Zahner
On the other side of town another resident Sarsha Liversley said she didn't see them but she could hear them in the drain and vacant lot opposite IGA.

"I heard them. It sounded like there were millions," Ms Liversley.

"I heard them all night and you'll hear them everytime it rains.

"When it's raining you can really hear them go off.

"It was deafening yesterday (Thursday)," she said.

