Eye-watering amount Kim made ‘in seconds’
Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line made millions of dollars within minutes of launching online, according to reports.
The 38-year-old star's SKIMS Solutionwear brought in $A2.9 million ($US2 million) shortly after going on sale yesterday, TMZ reported, citing sources who called the breakout success "unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands".
The website crashed - before the sales even launched - as a result of the high volume of traffic and the company briefly sold out of some of its inventory, sources told TMZ.
Her shapewear products are available in sizes XXS through 5XL, and currently cost under $A150. The company ships products internationally, including Australia.
View this post on Instagram
Wow! Thank you to everyone who supported our @skims launch day yesterday, it was beyond what I could have imagined and I’m so incredibly thankful! For anyone that didn’t have a chance to shop yesterday, we still have some of the shapewear still in stock in colors Onyx, Umber and Oxide and many of my must have underwear and bra essentials that are perfect everyday basics. If the @skims item you wanted is sold out, pls follow our Instagram page and visit our website to sign up for restock alerts! Our teams are working overtime to get everything restocked ASAP and my goal is to get our business to a point where we can make my shapewear and essential underwear items available and accessible always. I cannot wait to see everyone in your @skims. Pls be sure to tag me when you receive your order and let me know what you think!!!
The star of E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming its new season on Foxtel, initially named the line Kimono, but changed it after facing criticism for trying to trademark the word, which is a term that also refers to a Japanese garment, similar to a robe.
RELATED: Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 17, episode 1 recap
"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," she announced at the time, in a statement on her Instagram.
"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."
Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also has a successful cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which is said to be worth around $A145 million ($US100 million).
All the reality shows you need to keep up with the conversation, On Demand. Stream now
View this post on Instagram
My @kkwfragrance collab with @kyliejenner just dropped!!! We had so much fun designing these bottles and the fragrances are the perfect mix of our favorite notes. The collection features three different scents packaged in lip-shaped bottles for $40 in Red, Pink and Nude. Red Lips is an opulent white floral, Pink Lips is a solar floral coconut & Nude Lips is a vanilla amber musk. Shop them at kkwfragrance.com
The Kardashian family continue to grow their business empire, with youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 22, crowned the youngest ever billionaire by Forbes earlier this year with her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is only four years old.
This article originally appeared on Fox Business and was reproduced with permission