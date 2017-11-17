Eye in the sky putting Coffs on global scene

THE WRC pictures that get beamed live from Coffs Harbour to all points of the globe is due to a helicopter flying above the live television stages.

Pilot Michael Earp is preparing to fly in his fourth Kennards Hire Rally Australia and his helicopter has been set up to act as a vital cog in the telecast machine which will be broadcasting to an estimated cumulative international television audience of 50 million viewers.

"I have a technician in the back. Once we take off the aerial drops down and he controls all of the micro links and radio links back and he'll actually direct me and tell me when he's getting a strong signal or a weak signal and I use my iPad basically to steer around on top of the course,” Earp explained.

"So from the heights we're at which is anywhere between 3,000 and 6,000 feet we can't really see the track. We can see a bit of dust coming up if it's dry but I rely on that iPad heavily to actually keep me in the right position.”

Earp flew the helicopter up from Newcastle yesterday but he said the maintenance on the machine is more expensive than the fuel costs. Not that the fuel costs are to be sneezed at.

"It was nearly three hours up here from Newcastle at 120 litres per hour and $2 per litre,” the pilot said.

"They're not to cheap to run.”

Earp and his technician will make a practice run today to make sure all of the equipment is working before crunch time comes on the weekend.

Tomorrow the signals will be beamed live around the globe from the Argents Hill stage while the helicopter will also be providing the vital link on the two Wedding Bells stages held on Sunday.

"Saturday we do one live feed so this machine (the helicopter) will take the link from the in car cameras to us up in the sky and then beam it back to the media centre,” Earp explained.

"Then we do two runs on Sunday.”

He said that being back for a fourth time has its advantages as he knows the locations and the way the process works but he said he still needs to concentrate as the flying is still the same every time.

What he's hoping for is that any bad weather stays away over the weekend.

"We can't fly into cloud. We can fly below it and around it but we can't fly into it so that could cause a lot of problems if there's a lot of rain coming on Sunday.”