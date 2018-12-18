Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen continues to pester Queensland

OWEN has been dubbed "the tropical cyclone that will not leave Australia alone" as it continues to linger off the coast of Queensland.

The former cyclone and its flooding rain put the town of Halifax on the map on Sunday, after it broke the national record for December's wettest day dumping 681mm in 24 hours.

"No location in Australia has ever recorded more rainfall in a day in December. Now that's wet!" the Bureau of Meteorology said via Twitter yesterday.

There is no more threat from the "Zombie Cyclone", with chances of the system re-intensifying a third time now rated as "very low".

"Owen has stalled, this is the tropical cyclone that will not leave Australia alone," Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders said.

"It's forecast to drift back north again and as a result the heaviest falls will migrate back to northern parts of Queensland."

For the week ahead, showers are on the cards for Townsville tomorrow with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Showers are also possible on Thursday and Sunday, with partly cloudy days and a maximum of 33C for Friday and Saturday.