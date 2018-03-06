Extreme new circus comes to town

Circus Phoenix Extreme features the Globe of Death, world champion BMX rider Jack Field, comedy acts and more.

CIRCUS Phoenix Extreme has rolled into Coffs Harbour this week, and attendees are being advised to put their old conceptions of a circus away and enter with an open mind.

The new generation circus, described as a combination of performance and extreme sports, is the brainchild of of young Australian couple Phoenix Harrison and Cassandra Gasser.

"We're a young couple doing our own twist and take on the traditional circus, and it's never been done before,” Ms Gasser said.

"We both come from traditional circus families, and as the new generation in our line in the family we've created a new show that's a combination of the best of the old and the new.”

Circus Phoenix rolls into Coffs Harbour this week. Contributed

Featured acts include three time world champion BMX rider Jack Field, the Globe of Death, the Wheel of Steel, acrobatics, illusion performances and clowns.

Circus Phoenix Extreme runs from March 8 until March 25.

The circus is offering 10 free family passes and 10 double passes via their Facebook page.

To see a full list of ticket prices, show times and featured acts, visit http://circusphoenix.com.au/.