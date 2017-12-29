Extreme heat may cause danger if power lines sag

LOOK UP: Heatwave conditions can quickly turn power lines into a safety hazard.

LOOK UP: Heatwave conditions can quickly turn power lines into a safety hazard. Mikayla Haupt

ESSENTIAL Energy technicians warn the public to stay alert over summer when anywhere near elements of the electricity network.

North Coast regional manager Brendon Neyland said extreme temperatures may alter the height of overhead power lines.

"While power lines were designed for the climatic conditions, weather extremes could have an impact and we urge people to look up and live," he said.

"Machinery operators, construction workers and tradespeople should be aware prolonged heat can cause power lines to sag significantly and reduce line clearance heights from the ground>"

He recommends keeping a three metre clearance between power lines and machinery when working near the network and monitoring throughout the day for changes in conditions.

"Many lines are strung across long spans and these can be more susceptible to sway in high winds.

"If overhead power lines appear to be damaged, sagging or have fallen to the ground, keep a minimum eight metres clear and contact Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80."