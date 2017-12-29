Menu
Login
News

Extreme heat may cause danger if power lines sag

LOOK UP: Heatwave conditions can quickly turn power lines into a safety hazard.
LOOK UP: Heatwave conditions can quickly turn power lines into a safety hazard. Mikayla Haupt
Greg White
by

ESSENTIAL Energy technicians warn the public to stay alert over summer when anywhere near elements of the electricity network.

North Coast regional manager Brendon Neyland said extreme temperatures may alter the height of overhead power lines.

"While power lines were designed for the climatic conditions, weather extremes could have an impact and we urge people to look up and live," he said.

"Machinery operators, construction workers and tradespeople should be aware prolonged heat can cause power lines to sag significantly and reduce line clearance heights from the ground>"

He recommends keeping a three metre clearance between power lines and machinery when working near the network and monitoring throughout the day for changes in conditions.

"Many lines are strung across long spans and these can be more susceptible to sway in high winds.

"If overhead power lines appear to be damaged, sagging or have fallen to the ground, keep a minimum eight metres clear and contact Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80."

Topics:  brendon neyland electricity network in nsw electricity safety essential energy power lines affected by heat

Coffs Coast Advocate
Events on the Coffs Coast

Events on the Coffs Coast

Pick a venue to spend your New Years Eve.

Australian personalities 2017: The names on everyone's lips

State of Origin legend Johnathan Thurston has been recognised for his work championing indigenous education.

Love them or loathe them, these A-listers had the nation talking

Elderly heat victim sparks paramedic warning

HOT TROT: Paramedics warn people to take care as summer heatwave conditions roll in.

Elderly Bellingen man feeling heat sparks paramedic warning

Dawn arrival was About Time for line honours

Line honours winner About Time enters Coffs Harbour Jetty after a challenging sail north in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

About Time claims line honours in Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

Local Partners