EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Region braces for bushfire threat

The RFS is bracing for tough conditions over the coming days. Bill North

PEOPLE ignoring the rules surrounding total fire bans are being warned - they will be investigated.

The warning from the Rural Fire Service comes as the community braces for several days of heightened fire danger as low humidity, extreme heat and westerly winds combine to create dangerous bushfire conditions.

Despite a total fire ban being issued across the region, Clarence Valley RFS public liaison officer Jonty Bruce said there were still reports people had been lighting fires yesterday, which police were now investigating.

"With the total fire ban, people can't light, maintain or use fire in the open and they cant carry out any activity which is likely to cause a fire, like grinding and welding in the open,” he said.

"There are severe penalties that come if you are caught doing so.”

"Some people don't understand the risk that if a fire was to start just how uncontrollable it's likely to be under these conditions.”

The fire danger rating for today has been raised to extreme and Mr Bruce said the combination of the extreme weather condition with the number of fires already burning across the region was likely to put more pressure on the RFS.

There was also a likelihood of significant amounts of smoke and ash to to spread across the region.

"These are the sort of conditions where we don't put even our own fire-fighters in front of the fire,” he said.

"All weekend we are going to be battling if anything does start and maintaining current fires.”

Mr Bruce stressed the importance of having a bushfire survival plan as the conditions meant any fire which started could move very quickly through the landscape.

"People need to be aware that if a new fire does start in their area they are likely to be uncontrollable and they need to be prepared,” he said.

"People need to be having that conversation and enacting their bushfire survival plans.”

The warning was also extended to those people considering camping over the weekend, with several National Parks in the area closing due to the proximity of bushfires.

"Any people that were planning on going camping in the lead up to the weekend we urge to steer clear.

"People can visit the national parks website to find out what park closures are in place.”

Mr Bruce also urged people to check the NSW live traffic website for the most up to date information on road closures as there were still a number in place including the Old Glen Innes road, Armidale road and Gwydir Highway.

"Most roads between Grafton and Glen Innes are closed and other roads may be closed at short notice as conditions change,” he said.

"We are working directly with RMS to ensure it is as up to date as possible.”