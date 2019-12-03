WATCH: ‘Extraordinary’ moment crane snaps

SHOCKING footage shows the moment a large crane suddenly failed, flying through the air and collapsing across a worksite in southwest Sydney on Sunday.

Video shows the crane perched on top of a worksite suddenly failing, causing the massive structure to fly through the air and come crashing to the ground in Smeaton Grange.

Footage captured by 9 News shows the moment the large crane tower detached from the lower structure in the industrial suburb about 60km southwest of the Sydney CBD.

Miraculously, nobody was injured as the crane crashed across the worksite. During work hours, up to 100 people can be at the site.

Going ... Picture: 9 News

Going ...

Gone. Picture: 9 News

According to Tony Williams, from SafeWork NSW, the jib holding the crane to its base suddenly dislodged from the upper part of the main tower crane.

This caused the large structure to come crashing down, damaging the worksite and leaving a twisted metal wreckage where it fell. Yesterday, crews were still working late into the night to clean up the wreckage.

"This is something - speaking to the engineers on site here - very few have seen before. It is extraordinarily unusual," Mr Williams said.

"Had this occurred on a day where we have up to 100 workers on site, it could have been a tragic outcome."

The clean-up is expected to take some time, with extra cranes being brought in to assist.

SafeWork NSW is working to ensure similar crane models are being taken out of operation.

The workplace health and safety regulator is investigating the incident.

The crane operator, Reds Global, said on the company's Facebook page it was working to establish a safe method to remove the damaged crane from the site.

"While it is too early to determine a cause, we can confirm that the issue is limited to this model of crane, and we do not manage any other units of this model," the company said in the post.