Where you can buy your own mountain for $620k

WHAT A VIEW: Iconic Mount Hallen is for sale. Photo: Contributed.

YOU can buy your own private mountain with breathtaking views, caves and bushland for $620,000.

Iconic Mount Hallen in the Somerset region is for sale, and it even has its own postcode.

While you will need a 4x4 to get to the top of the mountain, @Realty principal Lyn Sills said the view was well worth the hike.

"Someone who didn't like their normal car could probably get up there," she joked.

The 107.27-hectare property was listed three weeks ago, with the owners previously using the land as a holiday destination.

The property was previously sold in 1989 for $122,000 and is listed as freehold land.

"They had dreams of building eco cabins," Mrs Sills said.

"Their whole family had been raised on the mountain during the holidays.

"They tell me there are caves."

The hike to the top might be challenging, but at the mountain's peak is where you will find an old trig station - which was previously used for mapping.

It also has stunning 360 degree views.

"The trig station is really null and void, it will stay there because now with GPS and satellites there's no use for it," Mrs Sills said.

The flats on the eastern side of the mountain would be ideal for building, Mrs Sills said, which overlooks cleared farming land.

"You could build a really nice home there," she said.

For now, a tent or caravan would be enough for a fantastic, peaceful weekend getaway.

The property is available to view through Lyn Sills at @Realty in Esk.

