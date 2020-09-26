‘Extraordinary‘ 2020 NCF season starts winding up

Sawtell FC host North Coast FC in a North Coast Football Coastal Premier League North Conference clash at Sawtell on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

THE 2020 North Coast Football season is starting to wind up this weekend with the final regular-season rounds of many competitions.

Each weekend around 5,000 players, coaches, managers, match officials and volunteers took to the field on the north coast.

Almost 300 teams from 24 clubs played week in week out after a delayed start to the season to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all participants having to abide by tight rules on contact, social distancing, attendance at matches and travel.

“It has been an extraordinary season for everyone involved in the game,” North Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward said.

“The perseverance has been worth it. The frustrations became insignificant when you saw people running around a pitch, kicking a ball and having fun.

“Everyone has done a pretty good job adjusting their behaviour this year.”

Woolgoolga Dolphins host Northern Storm Lightning Strikes in a 9s North North Coast Football clash at Woolgoolga on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Picture: Mitchell Keenan

Most divisions 12 years and up conclude their regular season this weekend, and the top four teams in each will return after the October long weekend for finals.

The Coastal Premier League North and Over 35’s Men continue their regular season after the long weekend, while Juniors from 11 down return for one more round after the long weekend.

The season is ending on a high with the NSW Government this week announcing a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

From this weekend, attendance is no longer restricted to one parent per child, instead anyone can go to matches.

Attendance is capped to 500 people with usual social distancing.

Teams from the North Coast Zone can now also compete anywhere in NSW as a team.

The North Coast Football National Premier League Youth teams will return to their Northern NSW NPL competition on October 3 for eight regular-season matches.