Extra red bin collection for Christmas

An additional red bin pick-up in the Coffs Harbour City Council area will run from December 27 until January 9.

EVERY household in Coffs Harbour with a three-bin rubbish collection service will receive an extra red bin pick-up over Christmas this year to cope with the additional household garbage generated over the busy holiday season.

The additional red bin pick-up will be run for a fortnight - for Coffs Harbour local government area households only - from December 27 until January 9.

"During that time, residents should stick to their regular bin timetable and put their bins out on their usual day, but on the week in that fortnight period that they usually only put out their yellow and green bins, they can also put out their red bin again for collection," Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby said.

"This will mean that for one week, they will have three bins on the kerb instead of the usual two. After January 9, normal services will resume."

Mr Raby said that the free extra service was the result of community feedback.

"We appreciate that at Christmas, with extra family and friends coming to stay and the associated festivities, we all find we generate a lot more waste than we normally do," he said.

"We understand that the largest amount of waste created at this time of year is household garbage, which goes into the red bin, so we thought an extra red bin pick-up would be beneficial."

Residents are reminded that:

Food and garden waste goes into the green bin.

The yellow bins are only for recycling - for all plastics numbered 1 - 5, aluminium cans, glass and paper.

Excess recycling can be dropped off for FREE at the Coffs Coast Waste Facility in Englands Road, seven days a week, even over Christmas.

There will not be an extra red bin service at multi-unit properties that use shared bulk bins as these are already service weekly.

Anyone with any queries about the extra service can call 1800 265 495 for information.