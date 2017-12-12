Menu
Login
News

Extra red bin collection for Christmas

An additional red bin pick-up in the Coffs Harbour City Council area will run from December 27 until January 9.
An additional red bin pick-up in the Coffs Harbour City Council area will run from December 27 until January 9.
Brad Greenshields
by

EVERY household in Coffs Harbour with a three-bin rubbish collection service will receive an extra red bin pick-up over Christmas this year to cope with the additional household garbage generated over the busy holiday season.

The additional red bin pick-up will be run for a fortnight - for Coffs Harbour local government area households only - from December 27 until January 9.

"During that time, residents should stick to their regular bin timetable and put their bins out on their usual day, but on the week in that fortnight period that they usually only put out their yellow and green bins, they can also put out their red bin again for collection," Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby said.

"This will mean that for one week, they will have three bins on the kerb instead of the usual two. After January 9, normal services will resume."

Mr Raby said that the free extra service was the result of community feedback.

"We appreciate that at Christmas, with extra family and friends coming to stay and the associated festivities, we all find we generate a lot more waste than we normally do," he said.

"We understand that the largest amount of waste created at this time of year is household garbage, which goes into the red bin, so we thought an extra red bin pick-up would be beneficial."

Residents are reminded that:

  • Food and garden waste goes into the green bin.
  • The yellow bins are only for recycling - for all plastics numbered 1 - 5, aluminium cans, glass and paper.
  • Excess recycling can be dropped off for FREE at the Coffs Coast Waste Facility in Englands Road, seven days a week, even over Christmas.
  • There will not be an extra red bin service at multi-unit properties that use shared bulk bins as these are already service weekly.

Anyone with any queries about the extra service can call 1800 265 495 for information.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour city council red bin rubbish collection

Coffs Coast Advocate
Teachers continue appeal for Fair Work hearing

Teachers continue appeal for Fair Work hearing

Members of the union representing Catholic teachers and support staff now have strike action on the table as their dispute with employers heads into 2018

Jetty cafe site proves to be hot property

HOT SPOT: Salute Jetty has opened to a roaring trade.

Beachside kiosk lease is the most popular agent has ever seen

Death knock: a police officer's hardest job

BLOCKED: Traffic was backed up for more than 2km after a two-vehicle collision near Maclean.

DEATH KNOCK: The hardest part of being a police officer

Coffs patients complain of emergency ward wait times

WAIT TIMES: Flu season extended emergency department wait times at Coffs Harbour during the winter quarter.

Coffs patient responses varied in the BHI winter report card

Local Partners