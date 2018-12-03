Extra recycling service over the silly season

An extra yellow bin collection will be carried out over Christmas.

AN extra yellow bin pick up will be carried out over Christmas to keep up with the extra household recycling generated over the busy season.

Households in Coffs Harbour with a three-bin rubbish collection service will be illegible for the extra service - free of charge.

The additional yellow bin pick-up will be run for a fortnight - for Coffs Harbour local government area households only - from Thursday December 27, 2018, until Wednesday January 9, 2019.

"During that time, residents should stick to their regular bin timetable and put their bins out on their usual day, but on the week in that fortnight period that they usually only put out their red and green bins, they can also put their yellow bin out again for collection," the council's Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby said.

"This will mean that for one week, they will have three bins on the kerb instead of the usual two. After January 9, normal services will resume."

Mr Raby said that the free extra service was the result of community feedback.

"We trialled the extra collection service last Christmas and feedback from the community was that they needed an extra yellow bin service to cope with the extra recyclable waste that is generated at Christmas time, so this year we are trialling an extra yellow bin service."

"It is important to remind residents that material such as food scraps that decay and generate odours should be placed in the green bin which is already collected weekly. This will reduce any offence caused by this material. Food scraps can be wrapped in newspaper for convenience."

Residents are reminded that:

All food, including meat bones, seafood and garden waste goes into the green bin.

The yellow bins are only for recycling - plastic containers with the numbers 1 to 7, glass bottles and jars, clean paper and cardboard, aluminium and steel cans, milk and juice cartons.

Excess recycling can be dropped off for free at the Coffs Coast Waste Facility in Englands Road, seven days a week, even over Christmas

There will not be an extra bin service at multi-unit properties that use shared bulk bins as these are already service weekly.

Anyone with any queries about the extra service can call 1800 265 495 for information.